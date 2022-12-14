FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks outside the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2022.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden marked 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Wednesday by saying Americans should have "societal guilt" for failing to address gun violence appropriately in the decade since.

The rampage at the school on Dec. 14, 2012 - when a heavily armed gunman killed 20 young children and six educators - shocked the country and has been followed by an epidemic of mass shootings.