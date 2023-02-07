A sign hangs from the door of U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY), in the Queens borough of New York City

A sign hangs from the door of U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) district campaign office, who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., February 6, 2023. 

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - U.S. Representative George Santos, who has faced calls from fellow New York state Republicans to step down after fabricating much of his resume, is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

"Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action," McCarthy told the cable news outlet when asked about Santos' constituents calling on him to resign.