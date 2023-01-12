FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative George Santos on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2023. 

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Embattled U.S. Representative George Santos on Thursday told reporters he would resign from office if 142 people urge him to do so, amid controversy over his string of false claims about his work and personal background during last year's campaign for office.

"If 142 people ask for me to resign I will resign," the Republican congressman replied to reporters as he hurriedly exited a Capitol Hill office and entered an elevator.