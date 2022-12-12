WASHINGTON  - U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and authorities in Clark County, Nevada, according to The Washington Post, bringing the number of U.S. states to have officials summoned to six.

The Post, citing a copy of the summons, said those subpoenaed were asked to appear before a grand jury. Smith previously summoned state or local officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin seeking their communications with Republican former President Donald Trump, his campaign, aides and allies.