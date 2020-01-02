U.S. Marines reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 2, 2020. Picture taken January 2, 2020. 

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, attends the funeral of Ahmed Chalabi in Baghdad

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, attends the funeral of Ahmed Chalabi in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 3, 2015. 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon said in a statement.

