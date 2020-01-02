WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.Sign Up
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Fact-checkers at Politifact say a viral Facebook post attributing a 500-word defense of President Trump to Clint Eastwood was actually written by Salem state Rep. Fred Doucette, who said that was never his intent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.