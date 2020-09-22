WASHINGTON -- The United States is "several steps closer" to bringing to trial in a U.S. court two ISIS terrorists accused of killing former New Hampshire resident and freelance war correspondent James Foley along with three other American hostages, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Tuesday.
British authorities on Tuesday confirmed they gave to U.S. officials evidence regarding El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey that is widely seen as pivotal to building a case against them here.
“This is very welcome news and a critical step to ending the legal limbo that has stalled justice for James Foley, Peter Kassig, Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller and their families,” said Shaheen, D-N.H. “I’m very grateful for the cooperation between U.S. and U.K. authorities to make this breakthrough. Today, we are several steps closer to bringing these terrorists to justice in the United States.”
The announcement came weeks after Attorney General William Barr guaranteed in writing to British diplomats if they honored this request for the evidence, the U.S. would not seek the death penalty against the pair.
Barr warned Great Britain officials they must decide this matter by Oct. 15 or the two could be tried where they are being held in Iraq, and that could lead to their execution.
Shaheen had called Barr's letter a "very encouraging" development to getting justice for the families.
Since the two were caught in Syria and turned over to the U.S. military in 2018, the Trump administration were stymied until now to get access to what is believed to be wiretapping evidence against these suspects that British authorities possess.
Last March, the British Supreme Court ruled its government could not turn over this evidence to the U.S. as long as the death penalty remained an option.
The two suspects were citizens of Great Britain prior to these attacks.
A member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, Shaheen led efforts on Capitol Hill on behalf of the Foley family along with survivors of these other Americans killed by ISIS jihadists.
Both U.S. and British officials have said they believe the pair played a role in 27 killings that included some British humanitarian aid workers. Foley, 40, was murdered in August 2014.
Kotey and Elsheikh were part of a four-member cell dubbed "the Beatles" by their captives due to their English accents. U.S. officials say they tortured and killed victims, including by beheading, and ISIS released videos of the deaths for propaganda purposes.
Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed Jihadi John after he was seen carrying out beheadings on video, was killed by a CIA drone strike in 2015.
The fourth member of the cell, Aine Lesley Davis, is serving a related 7 1/2-year prison sentence in Turkey.
Foleys sought removing death penalty
Diane and John Foley of Rochester and other survivor family members had called for the death penalty to be taken off the table. They argued that carrying out such a punishment would make the pair martyrs and only serve to boost ISIS recruitment efforts.
They've also pressed for the suspects to be tried in a civilian court here rather than military tribunal.
Officials with the James Foley Foundation could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice in a statement thanked Britain officials for this decision.
"We remain committed to holding these defendants accountable and obtaining justice for the victims of their terrorist activity," the agency said.
This move came after Elsheikh's mother lost a legal challenge in London's high court. Her lawyers had argued to release this evidence would violate Britain's Data Protection Act.
The British court judge ruled it was within the power of that country's home secretary to make this transfer of evidence.
“I will continue my bipartisan work to make sure that the families of the American ISIS victims see justice served and the rule of law at work,” Shaheen said.
Last year Shaheen inserted into a defense spending bill that became law the naming of a senior coordinator in the executive branch to work on all ISIS detainee issues.
The job has since been filled, and the executive leads all diplomatic planning on the future of these detainees, a Shaheen spokesman said.
Suspects implicated themselves
In 2018, Shaheen traveled to Syria to visit the detention camps that house ISIS terrorists.
Several media outlets reported in July the pair implicated themselves during interviews with British authorities.
According to NBC News, the men admitted they were with Kayla Meuller, a humanitarian aid worker from Prescott, Ariz., before her sexual assault, torture and death in 2015.
Elsheikh also implicated himself in the abuse of Foley.
“I didn't choke Jim,” Elsheikh said, according to NBC.
“If I choked Jim I would say I choked him. I mean, I've — I've hit him before. I've hit most of the prisoners before.”
He also said Foley would let himself become a target for abuse to make certain hostages were getting enough food.
But both suspects denied they carried out the murders, describing themselves as "liaisons" to the hostages.