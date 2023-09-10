U.S. President Biden visits Vietnam

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 10, 2023. 

HANOI/WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden secured deals with Vietnam on semiconductors and minerals as the strategic Southeast Asian nation elevated Washington to its highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia.

The U.S. has been pushing for the upgrade for months as it sees the manufacturing dynamo as a key country in its strategy to secure global supply chains from China-related risks.