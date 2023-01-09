FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representatives try again to elect a Speaker on the third day of the 118th Congress at U.S. Capitol in Washington

Newly elected freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the center aisle of the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker of the House on the third day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2023. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - A federal watchdog on Monday accused newly elected Republican U.S. Representative George Santos of breaking campaign finance laws by concealing funding sources and using donor money to pay rent on his personal residence.

The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog, made the complaint in a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) after Santos admitted in an interview with the New York Post that he fabricated much of his resume.