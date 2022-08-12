WASHINGTON - The White House has faced mounting questions about a decision by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general's office to abandon attempts to recover missing Secret Service texts from Jan. 6, 2021. President Joe Biden, in response, has signaled his intention to stay out of the process as an independent watchdog investigates the inspector general.

But Joseph V. Cuffari and his staff have refused to release certain documents and tried to block interviews, effectively delaying that probe, which has now stretched for more than 15 months and evolved into a wide-ranging inquiry into more than a dozen allegations of misconduct raised by whistleblowers and other sources, according to three people familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation.