Idling in a Derry parking lot wasn’t the finale to the Democratic National Convention that delegates like Alec Momenee-DuPrie hoped for.
The in-person convention was canceled. No convention hall crowd of thousands roared as balloons poured from the ceiling.
Instead, Momenee-DuPrie watched Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president on a giant screen at the Tupelo Music Hall. He parked near 55 other carloads of faithful, all determined to make the best of the “virtual” convention.
“Having an unprecedented convention in unprecedented times is almost appropriate,” Momenee-DuPrie joked. He said he was impressed with how smoothly the virtual convention ran but admitted it wasn’t the convention experience he had hoped for in Milwaukee.
The 2020 convention would have been the first for Momenee-DuPrie, 21, of Newfields. He had been excited to represent New Hampshire as the state’s first transgender delegate and had hoped to do a little networking and feel the community of like-minded people in Milwaukee.
“This’ll be the closest we come to an in-person event,” said Elliot Lasky of Nashua, husband of former state Rep. Bette Lasky. It’s nothing like a convention hall, Lasky said, but he was excited to feel some communion with the other activists in Derry.
“These are really good people. These are people who really care,” he said. “It sort of gets your adrenaline going when you’re with them.”
Campaign staff scurried around the parking lot, directing Lasky and other drivers and shooting videos on their cellphones. They wore surgical masks under fogging face shields with their Biden shirts and stickers, and they were adamant that people stayed in their cars except to use the bathroom.
Lasky was prepared. “We have wipes. We have hand sanitizer. We have food,” he said, pointing to a cooler in the back seat.
Staffers made sure everyone had American flags and blue glow sticks to wave.
Momenee-DuPrie said he tried not to have any expectations of this year’s convention but was glad that the daytime caucus meetings, held over Zoom this year, were accessible to the wider public.
State Rep. Manny Espitia of Nashua agreed.
“This format has given accessibility and transparency, a lot more transparency, to the process,” he said. Some 9,000 people tuned in to watch one of the Latino caucuses, he said, where an in-person convention might have seen a few dozen people at the meeting.
Still, there’s no replacing the feeling of getting together with other people to cheer the same cause. Espitia remembered watching former President Barack Obama accepting the nomination in 2012. More than 50 people crammed into a tiny field office where Espitia worked that year, he remembered, to cheer for Obama.
“We’re in a parking lot, we’re not in a field office,” Espitia sighed. Still, he said, he was glad to be with other activists in that parking lot.
During the Democratic National Convention, local Republican National Committee organizers opted for a few in-person gatherings for President Donald Trump’s supporters.
On Thursday morning, about 40 supporters blocked the sidewalk outside a quiet office building where Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign rented space in 2019, and chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”
Thursday night, as Biden prepared to accept the nomination, a group of Republican activists gathered at Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester to jeer a 46-minute compilation of video clips of Biden stumbling over his words.
In Derry, the gathered Democrats cheered for Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old boy who addressed the convention in a prerecorded message from his Boscawen bedroom. Harrington met Biden during the primary and told him they were “members of the same club,” Harrington said. “We stutter.”
“Joe Biden made me more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life,” he said.
Fifty-five car horns honked for Harrington, flags and glow sticks waving out the windows.
After Biden’s straight-to-the-camera acceptance speech, live shots on the convention video stream showed other idling cars in parking lots and fields around the country, full of people waving American flags, Biden-Harris signs and the same blue glow sticks.
Momenee-DuPrie said he enjoyed the convention but hopes to be at a DNC in person some day.
“I’m hoping this won’t be my last convention,” he said.