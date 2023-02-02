FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington in October.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home for classified material in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is in talks with Pence’s legal team about scheduling the search, the report added. Lawyers for Pence did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.