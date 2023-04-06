Tennessee State Representatives Pearson, Johnson and Jones walk in the State House in Nashville

Tennessee State Reps. Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones hold hands as they walk in the State House in Nashville on Thursday.

 Kevin Wurm/REUTERS

NASHVILLE — Republicans who control the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on Thursday to expel Rep. Justin Jones, the first of three Democratic members facing expulsion for their role in a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week.

But they failed by one vote in a subsequent attempt to remove another representative, Gloria Johnson, who had stood with her colleagues during a demonstration but had not led chanting.