Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman inside a frontline medical stabilisation point in Zaporizhzhia region

Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman inside a frontline medical stabilization point Thursday amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for use in Ukraine, according to an unclassified U.S. intelligence report released on Thursday.

The assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was published by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.