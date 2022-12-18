FILE PHOTO: Father Frank Anthony Pavone gives Homily.

Rev. Frank Anthony Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life from New York, gives a homily during a funeral Mass in Gulfport, Florida, on April 5, 2005.

 Jim Stem JMS/Reuters/File Photo

VATICAN CITY -- Rev. Frank Pavone, a leader of the U.S. anti-abortion movement and a strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, has been dismissed from the Catholic priesthood for "blasphemous" social media posts and disobedience to bishops.

The Vatican defrocked Pavone in November, according to a letter sent to U.S. bishops from its ambassador to Washington. The letter, seen by Reuters, says Pavone will not be allowed to appeal.