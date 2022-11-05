MANCHESTER — Every poll puts the economy as the top issue for New Hampshire voters. But as Election Day approaches, voters have different ideas about which political party will be better stewards of the job market, the best-equipped to control inflation, or which one has better ideas to decrease the cost of gas and electricity.

Early Saturday, Republican candidate for Congress Karoline Leavitt and her entourage blew through the Red Arrow diner on Lowell Street. James Cross of Manchester shook her hand as he worked down a stack of marbled-rye toast. He said he supported Leavitt because he worried about the cost of living.