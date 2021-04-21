Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Hampshire on Friday, her first trip to the Granite State since she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office in January, White House staff have confirmed.
The Office of the Vice President said Harris will visit New Hampshire Friday as part of her efforts to promote the American Jobs Plan, with stops planned in Plymouth and Concord. Harris is expected to discuss the impact the plan will have on expanding broadband coverage and workforce development.
Exact details of the trip, including the timing of her arrival in the state and appearances at both locations, are still being finalized, according to the Office of the Vice President.
On Monday, Harris made a pitch for the Biden administration's infrastructure plan during an appearance at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina.
"Help is here and hope is here, and things are looking up. Schools are reopening. Businesses are reopening. Grandparents are seeing their grandchildren in person. We are delivering real, real relief," Harris told the audience, according to a transcript of the speech.
During that appearance, Harris discussed what the administration's roughly $2 trillion infrastructure package can do for infrastructure jobs, water infrastructure, child and home care businesses, broadband and job training.
Harris referred to the plan as "a once in a lifetime, once in a generation investment in America's infrastructure -- in America's future."
According to the Vice President’s Office, the American Jobs Plan includes $100 billion to reach 100% high-speed broadband coverage, prioritizing support for networks run by local governments, non-profits and co-operatives.
Then-Senator Harris advocated for affordable broadband for all as a co-sponsor of the Accessible, Affordable, Broadband for All Act, which would have invested $100 billion to build out the country’s broadband infrastructure.
The American Jobs Plan also invests $100 billion in workforce development programs “targeted at underserved groups and getting our students on paths to careers before they graduate from high school,” according to information provided by White House staff.
Following her trip to New Hampshire on Friday, Harris will continue traveling the country to promote the plan in the weeks to come.
The visit will mark Harris’ first trip to New Hampshire since September 2019, when she addressed members of the New Hampshire Democratic Party as a presidential candidate during the state convention at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Harris made several trips to New Hampshire while on the campaign trail, including an outdoor town hall at Mack’s Apples in Londonderry that drew hundreds. In early November 2019, her campaign closed offices in New Hampshire, shifting efforts to Iowa. By early December, Harris would end her presidential bid, saying her campaign lacked the financial resources to continue.
In August 2020, Biden announced Harris as his running mate, the first Black woman and South Asian American in that role.
This week’s visit will mark the second trip to New Hampshire by a member of the Biden-Harris team in a little more than a month. First lady Jill Biden traveled to Concord to visit the Christa McAuliffe School on March 17.