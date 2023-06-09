For the second time in a little more than two months, Donald Trump has been indicted. In late March, it was for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments in Manhattan; now, it's long-anticipated federal charges connected to his retention of and failure to return classified documents.

Details of the indictment are scant, but The Washington Post reports that in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation, Trump has been charged with seven counts, including illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Trump is due to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m.