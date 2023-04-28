Biden participates in a "Take Your Child to Work Day" in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a "Take Your Child to Work Day" event at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2023.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

"As a matter of fact, my first two years in office I've lowered the deficit by a record $1.7 trillion. Lowered the deficit - the debt." - President Biden, remarks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference on April 25

