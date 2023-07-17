Republican lawmakers expressed outrage last week after Fox News published a 2015 email chain from Hunter Biden's laptop in which a Ukrainian energy company executive suggested that the "ultimate purpose" of Hunter's hiring by the company was to shut down investigations of the company's owner. The email exchange took place about one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine with the express purpose of seeking the removal of the country's top prosecutor.

Never mind that Tucker Carlson, then a Fox News host, devoted an entire show to this email in October 2020. "Did Joe Biden subvert American foreign policy to enrich his family?" Carlson asked.