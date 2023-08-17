HILLFEB7

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: Chairman James Comer speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on February 7, 2023 in Washington, District of Columbia (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

 Bonnie Jo Mount

"The Committee has identified over 20 companies affiliated with certain Biden family members and their business associates." - Majority staff of the House Oversight Committee, Second Bank Records memorandum, released May 10

