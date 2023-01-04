Then-House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Then-House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walk off after speaking to reporters at the White House on Dec. 20, 2018.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

The year was 2015. House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) was resigning under duress from his right flank, and the GOP was struggling to find anyone who could gain the majority required to succeed him. The GOP ultimately convinced Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to seek the post, reasoning - perhaps correctly - that he was the one man who could get enough votes from both the tea party and the more establishment wing of the party.

The scenario has parallels to what we see today, including the fact that the GOP passed over Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the job, which it did during three consecutive ballots on Tuesday. But there's one key difference: It happened when the GOP had a much larger majority than it does today. In fact, its nearly 60-vote majority was the largest for the party since the Great Depression. And even still, it labored to find an acceptable pick.