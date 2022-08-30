Last week, President Joe Biden dropped the f-word. He warned during a stump speech in Maryland that the country's right-wing movement, which remains dominated by his predecessor, former president Donald Trump, has embraced "political violence" and no longer believes in democracy.

"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. "It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the - I'm going to say something - it's like semi-fascism."