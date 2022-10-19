"Hunter Biden's committed serious crimes, as you mentioned, 150 suspicious activity reports. Those are the most severe bank violations. This is when the bank notifies the federal government that we're pretty confident our client has committed a crime. He's had multiple banks file 150 suspicious activity reports, saying that we believe each instance was another act of a crime. But yet the FBI did nothing about it." - Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), in an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, Oct. 16

--