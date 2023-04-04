FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S April 3, 2023. 

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

The narrative is already set. No revelation that may emerge after former president Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse is likely to mollify the angry partisans outraged by the sheer fact of his indictment. Indeed, a potentially flimsy case - built on a somewhat untested legal theory linking campaign finance violations to Trump's alleged hush-money payment to an adult-film actress - may only stir greater rage on the American right.

With other investigations ongoing, Trump faces the possibility of more than one criminal indictment this year. To many Americans, that's a reflection of his unique record of behavior and approach to governance, as well as a sign that the U.S. system is capable of ensuring that no one is above the law. Though historic in the United States, there are many precedents of former leaders being held to account for abuse of power and corruption in other established democracies.