HILLFEB7

Chairman James Comer speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on February 7, 2023, in Washington.

 Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

"They [Burisma] were wanting to enter into the U.S. energy market through an IPO, and they felt like they couldn't conduct an initial public offering if they were under investigation for corruption in Ukraine. So that's what it all pertained to. That's where the supposed bribe happened. . . . They also wanted to buy an existing energy company, and I believe it was in Texas." - Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight committee, in an interview on Fox Business Network, June 12

- - -