FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii, and the ongoing response from the federal government to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2023. 

President Biden, like many politicians, likes to tell stories - stories that attempt to connect his life story with his audiences and make up an essential part of his persona.

Speaking to survivors of the devastating Maui fire on Aug. 21, Biden recalled how lightning had once struck a pond outside his home, sparking a fire. "To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette and my cat," he said, adding, "all kidding aside."