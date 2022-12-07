Warnock celebrates victory

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, waves to supporters during an election night party Tuesday after winning his runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

 CARLOS BARRIA/reuters

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s narrow reelection win in Georgia’s runoff puts a historically Republican state up for grabs in 2024, giving President Joe Biden an early opening in his bid for a second term.

Warnock defeated GOP challenger and former football star Herschel Walker late Tuesday, giving Democrats a crucial 51-49 majority and a cushion on close votes where senators like Joe Manchin of West Virginia might break party ranks.