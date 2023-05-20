FILE PHOTO: The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is reflected in a puddle on a rainy morning in Washington

The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is reflected in a puddle on a rainy morning in Washington Feb. 2, 2012.

 Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- White House and Republican congressional negotiators on raising the federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling were not expected to meet on Saturday after talks on Friday failed and as the country inched closer to the debt ceiling deadline on June 1.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator, said no meetings were scheduled for Saturday. Republicans leaders were "going to huddle as a team and assess" where things stood," McHenry said at the U.S. Capitol. He did not comment whether there would be more talks on Sunday.