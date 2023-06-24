U.S. President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews

Hunter Biden boards Marine One with his father, President Joe Biden, en route to Camp David, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Saturday.

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

For more than two years, Democrats and Republicans have hotly debated the importance of the "Hunter Biden laptop" -- insisting that it was either key evidence of corruption or fool's gold meant to con 2020 voters into abandoning then-candidate Joe Biden.

Both theories were largely wrong, according to two of the agents closest to the investigation of tax crimes allegedly committed by President Biden's son.