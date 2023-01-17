FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2023. 

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The White House asked House Republicans on Tuesday to reveal details of concessions made by Representative Kevin McCarthy to far-right fellow Republicans in exchange for their support in his run for the top speaker position.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said McCarthy promised a vote on a 23% national sales tax in exchange for support from some of the holdouts, as reported by media outlets.