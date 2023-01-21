FILE PHOTO: Obama holds a meeting with Ebola Response Coordinator Klain at the White House in Washington

President Barack Obama holds a meeting with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain, right, and members of his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 22, 2014. 

 Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., -- Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's White House chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, a major changing of the guard.

Klain has informed Biden of his plans, the sources said, confirming a New York Times story that said the long-serving aide would likely depart after the president's State of the Union address on Feb. 7.