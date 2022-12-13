GOP investigations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) receive a briefing under the Eagle Pass International Bridge from Texas to Mexico during a tour of the border on April 25. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, during a rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022.  

WASHINGTON - The White House on Monday strongly condemned the claim from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that she and former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon would have executed a successful attack on Jan. 6, 2021, if they had organized the storming of the U.S. Capitol and that they would have "been armed."

The divisive Republican pushed back on theories that she was a ringleader of the violent incident that left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured. "I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed," Greene said Saturday at a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club, according to the New York Post.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads “Come and Take It,” during clashes with Capitol police on Jan. 6, 2021.