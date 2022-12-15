FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden after the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston

Then Democratic 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders shakes hands with Joe Biden after the presidential debate in Charleston, S.C., in April, 2020.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House has mobilized to derail a Senate resolution that would end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, creating an unusual rift among Democratic allies and forcing the bill's sponsor to pull the bill before a scheduled vote earlier this week.

The legislation, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), would have ended some U.S. support for the Saudi-led war effort in Yemen, which has gone on for more than seven years. Forces from a Saudi-led coalition have bombed and killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni civilians and blocked crucial ports, helping fuel a nationwide famine.