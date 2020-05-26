The widower of a former congressional staff member for Joe Scarborough has asked Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey to delete tweets by President Donald Trump furthering a baseless conspiracy theory about his wife's death.
"My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," Timothy Klausutis wrote in a letter to Dorsey, seeking his intervention as Trump continues to suggest that Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida who is now an MSNBC host, was responsible for the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis.
In a statement Tuesday, Twitter expressed sympathy for the Klausutis family but gave no indication Trump's tweets would be deleted.
"We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family," the statement said. "We've been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly."
The existence of Klausutis's letter was reported in an opinion piece in The New York Times.
With no evidence, Trump has continued to push a conspiracy theory that Scarborough, while a member of Congress, had an affair with his married staffer and that he may have killed her -- a theory that has been debunked by news organizations including The Washington Post and that Timothy Klausutis called a "vicious lie" in his letter to Dorsey.
On Tuesday morning, Trump went on Twitter again to advocate the "opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough," which he said was "not a Donald Trump original thought."
"So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won't bring them up now!" Trump added. "Law enforcement eventually will?
The White House declined to comment beyond Trump's latest tweets.
Authorities determined that Lori Klausutis suffered an abnormal heart rhythm and died after collapsing and striking her head. She was discovered in Scarborough's office in Fort Walton Beach, on her back with her head near a desk, according to a 2001 police report.
"I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him - the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain," Klausutis said in the letter, dated May 21. "My wife deserves better."
Klausutis argued that Trump's tweets violate Twitter's community rules and terms of service.
"An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed," he said.
Neither Twitter nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.
Scarborough, who was 900 miles away in Washington on the day Klausutis died, and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, have both expressed outrage on the air in recent days - saying that Trump's false accusations were most hurtful to Klausutis's family. Brzezinski called Trump a "cruel, sick, disgusting person" and said he was using the episode to distract from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Scarborough and Brzezinski addressed the episode on air, reading both the letter and the New York Times opinion piece by Kara Swisher that referred to it.
Trump has repeated his baseless accusations about Scarborough on several occasions in recent weeks. Among the tweets cited in Klausutis's letter in one from May 12.
"Did he get away with murder?" Trump asked of Scarborough. "Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly ? Isn't it obvious? What's happening now? A total nut job !"
