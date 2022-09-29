Virginia Thomas deposition in Washington

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, walks with lawyers during a break from a closed-door meeting with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2022.  

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met on Thursday with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas was seen going into the meeting room in a House office building that is used by the House of Representatives Select Committee for its interviews. The panel's chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, had told reporters on Wednesday that Thomas would appear before the panel this week.