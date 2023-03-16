FILE PHOTO: EXPLAINER-Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

Fresh off a legislative congress where he cemented his vision for governing China, Xi Jinping turned to how he would create a better world order. It would be based on mutual respect, tolerance and equality - and China would be its natural leader, he told heads of political parties for an array of countries, including Russia and South Africa, Nicaragua and East Timor.

"Chinese-style modernization does not follow the old path of colonial plunder or the hegemony of strong countries," Xi told them in a video call Wednesday, sitting at a desk surrounded by Chinese and Communist Party flags.