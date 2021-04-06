Liz Schrayer, president and CEO U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, will lead a virtual forum on foreign policy at 6 p.m. Tuesday presented by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.
In “Report on Reports: A Roadmap for U.S. Global Leadership," Schrayer will draw on data from the 2021 Quadrennial “Report on Reports” to guide a discussion on the future of U.S. foreign policy.
“This year, we looked at more than 100 policy reports from across the political spectrum, and in the midst of a global pandemic where no one is safe until everyone is safe, there is a clear roadmap of a foreign policy that delivers for American families," Schrayer said in a news release.
The report focuses on six areas of global leadership where coalition found strong bipartisan support, including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing growing global economic competition, mitigating the effects of climate change, defending against rising authoritarianism, responding to humanitarian crises, and influencing global alliances and partnerships.
To register visit www.wacnh.org. There is a suggested $10 donation for nonmembers.