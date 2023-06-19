US-NEWS-USCHINA-GET

A China Central Television news broadcast shows footage of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, on a giant screen outside a shopping mall in Beijing on June 19, 2023. 

 Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Secretary of State Antony Blinken it was “very good” the U.S. and China had made progress in steadying bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies during his trip to Beijing.

“I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations,” Xi told the US diplomat on Monday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.