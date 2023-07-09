UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

KANIUKAI, Lithuania -- NATO has turned Vilnius into a fortress defended by advanced weaponry to protect President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders meeting next week only 20 miles from Lithuania's razor-wire topped border fence with Russian ally Belarus.

Sixteen NATO allies have sent a total of about 1,000 troops to safeguard the July 11-12 summit, which will take place only 94 miles from Russia itself. Many are also providing advanced air defense systems which the Baltic states lack.