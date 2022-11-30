FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva/File Photo

 STRINGER

KYIV -- Russia said its forces had edged forward in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday and Kyiv said Moscow was "planning something" in the south, while NATO sought to shore up other countries that fear destabilization from Moscow.

Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that its troops had repelled six Russian attacks in 24 hours in the eastern Donbas region, while Russian artillery had relentlessly shelled across the Dnipro River, including at Kherson city, in the south.