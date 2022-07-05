CONCORD — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s political action committee began airing a new ad accusing Sen. Maggie Hassan of supporting policies that have led to runaway inflation.
The 30-second commercial featured a single mother identified as “Racheal K of Londonderry, N.H.” who faulted Hassan for supporting bills that raised federal spending and for her opposition to energy projects such as the Keystone Pipeline.
“She supported reckless government spending and opposed increasing domestic energy production and our inflation skyrocketed. Families like mine have been paying the price,” Racheal said.
“Tell Senator Hassan to stop the reckless spending that is making inflation worse for New Hampshire.”
The ad is airing on television and radio stations across the state.
A Hassan campaign spokesperson said many economic experts have concluded that federal spending approved by Congress did not lead to higher prices at the gas pump or grocery store.
“Mitch McConnell’s Big Oil and Big Pharma-funded dark money group is dumping money into New Hampshire to attack Senator Hassan for fearlessly taking on corporate special interests to lower costs for Granite Staters,” said Hassan campaign press aide Kevin Donohoe.
Over the past year, Hassan has sponsored legislation to create a suspension of consumers having to pay the federal gasoline tax through the end of 2022.
Last week, President Joe Biden supported the proposal, but the idea has bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill.
Hassan was one of only two U.S. senators who did not request congressional earmark spending projects in this year’s annual federal budget.
Hassan also has been pushing to let Medicare negotiate directly on prescription drug prices and has supported investigations into whether gas and oil companies were gouging consumers.
“Unlike her opponents, who would vote with corporate special interests to keep prices high, Senator Hassan will always fight to bring down costs for the people of New Hampshire,” Donohoe said.