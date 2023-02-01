A new bust of Soviet leader Josef Stalin has been unveiled in Volgograd ahead of Wednesday's 80th anniversary of the Red Army's defeat of Nazi invaders in the bloodiest battle of World War II.

The bust is flanked by two others -- Soviet commanders Georgy Zhukov and Alexander Vasilyevsky -- beside the Museum of the Battle of Stalingrad -- Volgograd's name from 1925 to 1961, the local news outlet V1.RU reported on Tuesday.