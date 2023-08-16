Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaug’s mayoral campaign has secured the endorsement of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO.
“Having known Kevin for over 30 years, I know he will bring an invaluable perspective to the corner office of the Queen City, the perspective of a New Hampshire worker,” New Hampshire AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett said in a statement. “Just as he did in the New Hampshire Senate, and as an Alderman representing Ward 1, as Mayor of Manchester, he will work across partisan and ideological lines to find common-sense solutions that benefit Manchester working families. His work to finalize contracts for deserving municipal workers and tireless efforts to establish reasonable wages for local workers shows that he cares about the people trying to make ends meet in his community.”
Brackett said Cavanaugh also has a “proven track record when it comes to public education and public safety, two issues that are extremely important to our organization’s membership.”
“The New Hampshire AFL-CIO has been lucky to have a friend and an open door in the mayor’s office with Mayor (Joyce) Craig, and we know that Brother Cavanaugh will continue this kind of relationship while always standing up for Manchester’s workers and their families,” said Brackett. “As a career union worker, Kevin believes in providing opportunities to everyone and he will fight to ensure that everyone in his city has the chance to succeed. The New Hampshire labor community has always had a true ally in Kevin Cavanaugh, and nothing has changed in his seven years as a public servant. We can all count on Kevin.”
Cavanaugh launched a campaign website in April -- www.KevinForMHT.com -- that includes more about his background and what his priorities would be as mayor. Voters can also follow his campaign on Facebook and Twitter.
Cavanaugh grew up in Ward 6, attending Green Acres Elementary School and St. Joseph Regional Jr. High School. After graduating from Memorial High School, Cavanaugh entered the workforce when he was 19, working 35 years as a telephone technician, while holding leadership roles in his union.
Cavanaugh was first elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015, and served in the state Senate from 2017-2023. He ran an unsuccessful attempt to unseat former Mayor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, from the Executive Council in 2022. Gatsas won by almost four percentage points.
Cavanaugh and his wife, Kerri, live in Ward 1 in Manchester, where they raised their three kids -- Jack, Ryleigh, and Myles.