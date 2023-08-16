Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaug’s mayoral campaign has secured the endorsement of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO.

“Having known Kevin for over 30 years, I know he will bring an invaluable perspective to the corner office of the Queen City, the perspective of a New Hampshire worker,” New Hampshire AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett said in a statement. “Just as he did in the New Hampshire Senate, and as an Alderman representing Ward 1, as Mayor of Manchester, he will work across partisan and ideological lines to find common-sense solutions that benefit Manchester working families. His work to finalize contracts for deserving municipal workers and tireless efforts to establish reasonable wages for local workers shows that he cares about the people trying to make ends meet in his community.”