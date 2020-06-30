New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced Tuesday the state will receive almost $8 million for Homeland Security & Emergency Management, with local houses of worship and non-profits getting more than $600,000 in grant money to bolster security.
U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen along with U.S. Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas that the Department of Homeland Security has awarded New Hampshire nearly $4.3 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program and more than $3.5 million for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.
New Hampshire nonprofits, including houses of worship, will also receive $635,085 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, an increase from the $150,000 New Hampshire received last year.
The money is intended to help non-profits, including houses of worship, secure their facilities against potential foreign or domestic terrorist attacks.
“Houses of worship are under enormous pressure as they work to keep their congregants safe from both COVID-19 and also domestic and foreign terrorist threats,” Sen. Hassan said. “Over the last year, I worked with colleagues from both parties to increase funding to help non-profits and houses of worship strengthen their physical security, and I’m glad that New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship will receive significantly higher funding this year.”
“No one should ever feel unsafe while practicing their faith in a house of worship,” said Sen. Shaheen. “Providing New Hampshire with the resources and support it needs to protect the lives and well-being of Granite Staters will continue to be a top priority in the Senate.”
“Houses of worship are sacred spaces where all should feel safe, and it’s crucial that we take steps to protect these locations and keep our communities free from harm,” said Rep. Kuster. “Tragically, in recent years, houses of worship and community centers have been targeted by those seeking to harm their neighbors. This funding will help New Hampshire nonprofits and places of worship to increase safety measures and keep Granite Staters out of harm’s way.”
“Faith communities and nonprofits are playing a crucial role in supporting Granite Staters during this pandemic, but the sad reality of this time is that serious, credible threats targeting houses of worship remain,” said Rep. Pappas. “No Granite Stater should have to fear for their safety while seeking care at a nonprofit or seeking peace in their house of worship.”
The following New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship are slated to receive the federal grant funding:
· Crossing Life Church and Community Center in Windham – $50,000 grant
· First Congregational Church of Hampton – $49,450 grant
· International Institute of New England, Manchester – $49,999 grant
· Jaffrey Bible Church – $39,525 grant
· Jewish Federation of New Hampshire – $50,000 grant
· Catholic Charities New Hampshire – $50,000 grant
· Second Start in Concord – $49,998 grant
· Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua – $45,000 grant
· Temple Beth Jacob in Concord – $31,635 grant
· Temple B'nai Israel in Laconia – $38,500 grant
· Temple Israel NH in Portsmouth – $48,993 grant
· The First Church in Nashua – $50,000 grant
· The Lee Church Congregational – $31,985 grant
· Wellspring Worship Center of Lebanon – $50,000 grant