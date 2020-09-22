The New Hampshire Democratic Party brought its statewide tour bashing Gov. Chris Sununu’s record on women’s rights to the Seacoast Tuesday morning.
In front of the Portsmouth Public Library, former Speaker of the House Terie Norelli said she has one message for Sununu and President Donald Trump: “Women have had enough.”
“Governor Chris Sununu likes to refer to himself as pro-choice, but I think it’s clear that the voters in New Hampshire know that that is not the truth. Chris Sununu has been pushing Donald Trump’s extreme anti-choice agenda right here in New Hampshire and putting women and their reproductive health care at risk,” Norelli said.
Norelli said that when Democrats talk about reproductive health care, they aren’t just talking about abortion.
“We want the full range of reproductive health care, starting with family planning,” Norelli said.
Norelli said as an executive councilor, Sununu voted in 2015 to defund Planned Parenthood, which offers birth control, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and medical care to women who may not otherwise have access to a health-care professional.
Norelli was joined by Executive Council candidate Mindi Messmer, as well as state senate candidates Rebecca Perkins Kwoka and Chris Rice.
Perkins Kwoka said the election on Nov. 3 will set the course for these issues across the country.
“As women and as pregnant persons we must step up and make sure that our voices are heard,” Perkins Kwoka said. “No medical decision, especially as one as difficult and personal as abortion, should include political agendas by politicians like Donald Trump and Chris Sununu.”
Rice said recent events make these issues even more important as the election season kicks into high gear.
“With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the future of Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act hang in the balance of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Rice said.
The Democrats also attacked Sununu on his attempt to nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, as well as his veto of the Reproductive Health Parity Act.
Sununu campaign spokesperson Ben Vihstadt responded to the allegations Tuesday.
Vihstadt said that, during MacDonald’s confirmation hearing, he acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is settled law and he would be bound to follow it.
On the Reproductive Health Parity Act, Vihstadt said the bill would have jeopardized federal funds, and Sununu’s veto did not restrict or limit access to abortion in any way.
“Chris Sununu has voted in favor of contracts for Planned Parenthood since his first term in office in 2011 and cast the deciding vote in 2016, going against members of his own party. The Democrats are cherry-picking one singular vote from 2015 and fail to mention that subsequent votes — which Chris Sununu voted for — reimbursed the organization for the months in which they did not receive state funds," Vihstadt said.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has planned similar appearances in Lebanon and Peterborough on Wednesday.