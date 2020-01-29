When President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Granite State law enforcement will have a pair of representatives in attendance.
Nashua police Chief Mike Carignan and Laconia police officer Eric Adams have been asked to attend by each of New Hampshire's U.S. senators.
Carignan will be the guest of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, while Adams will be the guest of Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Carignan was chosen for his efforts to help raise awareness about the mental health challenges facing law enforcement, while Adams has received national recognition for helping to revolutionize the way law enforcement nationwide approaches drug addiction and recovery.
Mental health awareness
Four months after Capt. Jon Lehto, a 20-year veteran of the Nashua Police Department, died by suicide, Carignan said he would do everything he can to bring light to this problem.
Carignan said he was surprised and honored by the invitation.
“The stresses on first responders and the long-term stress and suicide rates are a problem, and this provides an opportunity for me to speak about it and generate more awareness and possibly get people the help they need to destigmatize it,” he said.
Carignan said it is important to keep discussing the sensitive topic and continuously provide outlets for police and other first responders to not just talk about mental health issues, but to find ways to get assistance as well.
“Captain Lehto’s family and the Nashua Police Department, led by Chief Carignan, have been courageously raising awareness of the needs of officers who are struggling with mental health,” Shaheen said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers are exposed to tremendous stress and trauma while protecting our communities, which has only been compounded by the substance use epidemic.”
Being honest about how Lehto’s suicide has impacted the city’s police force is a critical piece of the healing process, Carignan said earlier, stressing the need to recognize that people are suffering.
Shaheen is the lead Democrat on the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice. Shaheen said Tuesday that Congress and the Trump administration need to devote greater attention to this crisis, adding she intends to do all she can to get first responders more help.
Lakes Region representative
Adams serves as the prevention, enforcement and treatment coordinator for the Laconia Police Department.
In this role, Adams began personally going to the scene of every drug overdose reported in the city and did his best, at a time when an addict was most vulnerable, to convince them to seek treatment.
He has worked in law enforcement for two decades, beginning his career as a corrections officer at the state prison, where he asked to work in maximum security. He left to join the Tilton Police Department and was soon encouraged to work undercover for the state Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Those experiences changed Adams’ perception. Drug abusers weren’t just criminals; they were also customers who were being targeted and sold to. They were also victims who needed treatment for their addiction.
In the fall of 2014, Adams began his role as prevention, enforcement and treatment coordinator. He can list from memory addicts who opened their lives to him, accepted treatment and wept in gratitude and relief. He also remembers those who, despite an overdose and arrest, still aren’t ready to seek treatment, but he continues to extend a helping hand.
“Officer Eric Adams has set an example for our state and our country in bringing an innovative approach to tackling the substance misuse epidemic, helping put countless (numbers) of Granite Staters on the path to recovery,” Hassan said. “As the fentanyl, heroin and opioid epidemic continues to rage in our communities, I am incredibly grateful for people like Eric who are stepping up to help stem the tide of this crisis. ”
“I am honored to be Senator Hassan’s guest for the President’s State of the Union Address and be given the opportunity to highlight how Laconia has helped redefine how to help those struggling with addiction,” Adams said. “Focusing on treatment and recovery has been key in our successful efforts to bring down the overdose rates in Laconia, and I am pleased that our approach has been recognized nationally as a model for success. ”
Hassan has joined with the rest of the New Hampshire Congressional delegation and worked to ensure that the recently adopted government funding bill for fiscal year 2020 -- which is now law -- continues to fund the State Opioid Response grant program at $1.5 billion, maintaining the 15% set aside that Hassan worked to secure for the hardest-hit states.