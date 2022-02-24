New Hampshire’s congressional delegation condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, praising sanctions imposed by the White House this week while voicing concern about the economic impact of the widening conflict.
“My heart goes out to the innocent Ukrainian civilians suffering at the hands of the Kremlin’s unprovoked violence,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement Thursday. “I commend the brave Ukrainians fighting to defend their country’s freedom and future — the free world stands with you.”
Shaheen repeated President Joe Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in controlling countries around Russia in an effort to reassemble the former Soviet Union, and reestablish Russia as one of the world’s dominant powers. Shaheen called Putin’s effort a “delusional fantasy.”
Shaheen has spent years advocating for pro-democracy and pro-Western candidates and political leaders in former Soviet states, including Ukraine, Georgia and Belarus, and pushing against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would expand Russia’s capacity to export natural gas to western Europe.
“Every option must be placed on the table to stop Putin’s malevolence that not only threatens Ukraine and Eastern Europe, but the security of all liberal democracies around the globe,” Shaheen said, citing sanctions, military aid to Ukraine, and additional support for the NATO alliance.
The delegation praised sanctions announced by Biden on Thursday and called for Congress to vote on more sanctions on Russian leaders, including Putin.
“The economic sanctions that the White House announced today are unprecedented in their scope and will severely impact Putin, his cronies, and the Russian economy,” Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement. “We must continue to work closely with our NATO allies and keep additional options on the table to address Putin’s aggression.
Republicans vying to challenge Hassan this fall focused on President Joe Biden. In statements, they took the invasion as an opportunity to criticize the administration and remind voters of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer.
“While missiles and bombs hit Kyiv make no mistake — the Hassan-Biden weakness in Foreign Policy since January 2021 is the main reason for this Russian invasion,” said state Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem.
“Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine was emboldened last summer when he watched the Biden Administration’s failures in Afghanistan,” said retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.
“The Biden Administration has consistently failed to show strength on the world stage and the world’s villains are taking advantage of Joe Biden’s weakness,” former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith said.
Morse went on to say Hassan “did no lobbying within her party to pass sanctions last month,” but did not note that Hassan was one of just six Democrats to vote for the sanctions package. Other Democrats had deemed the sanctions ineffectual.
Even as they called for a strong response, New Hampshire politicians warned of impacts to the American economy.
“While the international community must use every tool at its disposal to punish Russia, the Biden Administration must also use every tool available to shield the American people and our economy from being adversely impacted as a result of Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” said Rep. Chris Pappas said. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic and the inflationary and supply chain challenges, we must do all we can to mitigate the economic consequences of this geopolitical upheaval.”
“The Biden administration must also take strong action to mitigate the economic consequences of this crisis for the American people,” Hassan said. “I urge the President and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to come together to lower costs for Americans, particularly by addressing the rising price of oil and gas.” Hassan recently introduced a bill to suspend the federal gasoline tax.