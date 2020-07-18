U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon and “the conscience of the Congress,” has died at age 80.
In a statement Saturday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) called the Georgia Democrat “a towering American hero who dedicated his life to making our country more just and more free.”
“Now more than ever, we must draw on John’s unwavering optimism for the better future that we can build together by getting into some ‘good trouble,’” she said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said Lewis “was an extraordinary man, a hero of the civil rights movement and a fighter for justice”
“His work has left a profound and lasting impact on our country,” she said on Twitter.
Lewis “represented the best of America,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “Rep. Lewis reminded our nation that we must always strive to do better, to be better, and to further pursue the blessings of liberty.”
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) called Lewis “the conscience of the Congress.”
“America is a better place because of John Lewis and his fearless dedication to freedom and justice, no matter the cost,” she said. “The lessons he taught us will live on as we strive to make this a more perfect union.”
Lewis was “the moral compass of Congress,” Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) said. “This is a devastating loss, and we all must carry on his struggle and make it our own,” he said. “May his memory be eternal.”