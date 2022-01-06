ALTON — A year ago Thursday, Ruth Larson watched on TV as a “snowball of horror” engulfed the U.S. Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 election of Joe Biden as president
This Thursday, she was among a dozen people at Monument Square in downtown Alton holding signs to remind people to remember that day — like the attack of the Japanese Empire upon Pearl Harbor — as one that also shall go down in infamy.
“I was watching it” — the storming of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump — “unfold as a snowball of horror,” said Larson, who is a retired attorney and the chair of the Alton Democratic Committee.
Also a member of the Tri-Town Democratic Committee, whose members come from Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton, Larson said she was even more dismayed on Jan. 7 when the scope of what had happened on Jan. 6 became clearer.
Used to getting some cranky letters, e-mails and comments because “of my political views,” Larson said the insurrection evoked fear in a different, palpable way.
She started worrying about “what is going to happen to our country,” adding that “our own citizens doing it somehow made it more shocking.”
National Republican leaders who initially spoke forcefully against the insurrection “have become mostly silent” now, said Larson, which is why it was important for her and others, like Jane Westlake and Carlos Cardona, to be there in Monument Square on Thursday.
Westlake, of Gilmanton, who co-organized Thursday’s event with Larson, said Republicans “are trying to pretend that this didn’t happen,” referring to the insurrection.
She said Jan. 6, 2021 was “absolutely an act of terrorism,” as well an insurrection and “an attempted coup and they’re going to try it again.”
Cardona, who held a sign that read “Patriots Don’t Storm the Capitol,” said what happened last Jan. 6 was “a calculated event by the right wing,” as shown by the ongoing investigation of the Congressional Jan. 6 committee, “to unseat President Joe Biden.”
The chair of the Laconia Democratic Committee, Cardona said he was “shocked, actually,” by how well he and his fellow demonstrators were received by the motoring public as it went up and down Alton’s Main Street, which is also known as NH Route 11.
Several drivers actually stopped and got out to commend his group, said Cardona.
Larson said a few drivers revved up their engines and spewed exhaust as they drove away, but most had been “very supportive.”