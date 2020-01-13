MANCHESTER - New Hampshire staffers for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker received the news Monday that New Jersey Democrat was suspending his presidential campaign.
Chris Moyer, Booker’s communications manager for New Hampshire, said the news was disappointing for the nearly 30 staff members working for the campaign in the Granite State,
“Despite the outcome today that we’re seeing, New Hampshire was always very good to Cory and he really, really did enjoy campaigning all across the state,” Moyer said. “He’s grateful for everything that Granite Staters have shown him.”
Booker made 12 visits to New Hampshire since launching his campaign last February. Moyer said Booker enjoyed the “retail politics” nature of campaigning in the Granite State, which allowed him to interact face-to-face with potential voters as he offered his vision for the country’s future.
“He really has developed a deep appreciation for New Hampshire and the role that the state plays in the primary process,” Moyer said.
By suspending the campaign, Moyer said Booker wanted to ensure that staffers working out of the campaign’s offices in Manchester and Nashua would get paid and have health benefits through the end of the month. Booker also wanted to provide his supporters time to consider the remaining candidates in the Democratic field before the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11.
Booker announced his decision on his campaign website, thanking all who have offered their support and endorsements over the last 11 months.
“We never backed down from our commitment to being a campaign powered by the people,” Booker said. “I’m so grateful to the supporters who invested time, money, and resources into building this organization. I’m forever indebted to you and your activism.”
Moyer said Booker has been clear that he was in the campaign to win it and only decided to drop out of the race once it was clear that wasn’t an option. The final straw was failing to make the cut for Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa, where he has also campaigned regularly over the last 11 months.
Moyer said Booker would remain active in the campaign and fully support whoever gets the Democratic nomination.
“Cory ran for president as a uniter and a healer and still believes that’s what our country needs right now,” Moyer said. “He didn’t sacrifice his values to score cheap political points or tear down other candidates. I think that’s something that was attractive to a lot of voters.”
